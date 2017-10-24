FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond says will continue plans to cut deficit
October 24, 2017

UK's Hammond says will continue plans to cut deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will continue with plans to reduce its budget deficit in a “measured and balanced” way, finance minister Philip Hammond told parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Nov. 22 annual budget.

Hammond has not committed to balance the budget until the middle of the next decade, giving him some flexibility to slow the current pace of deficit reduction if needed to support the economy as the country leaves the European Union. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

