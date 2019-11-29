Economic News
UK consumer confidence stuck at six-year low in November - GfK

Shoppers browse aisles in a supermarket in London, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer confidence remained stuck at its joint-lowest level since 2013 in November as uncertainty around the Dec. 12 election and Brexit weighed on households, a survey showed on Friday.

Market research firm GfK said its consumer confidence index held at -14 in November, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

The survey looked in line with other indicators that have painted a subdued picture of the British economy, although a seasonally adjusted version of the GfK survey published by the European Commission on Thursday showed a small rise.

“In the face of Brexit and election uncertainty, consumers are clearly in a ‘wait-and-see’ mode,” Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.

Spending by consumers has helped the economy at a time when many companies have cut investment due to a lack of clarity about Brexit. Earlier this week, a measure of retail sales rose to its highest level since April in November.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg

