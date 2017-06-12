FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAPHIC-Britain's plunging business confidence
June 12, 2017

GRAPHIC-Britain's plunging business confidence

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Uncertainty about Britain's minority government and what will happen in the Brexit talks has caused business confidence in the country to plunge.

The following graphic shows the latest net confidence findings from the Institute of Directors' (IoD) monthly survey.

The blue line is how optimistic the nearly 700 IoD members are about their own businesses in the next 12 months. The red line is the view for the UK economy as a whole.

For full story, click:

Graphic by Jeremy Gaunt

