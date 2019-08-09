I'm not afraid of a no-deal Brexit, Sajid Javid says

Britain's new Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives at the treasury in London, Britain, July 24, 2019. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister said on Friday he wanted to clinch a sensible Brexit deal with the European Union but if that was not possible then he was not frightened by a no-deal exit.

“If it comes to no deal, it’s not anything that I’m frightened of, I’m not worried about, I think we will be ready for it, we will get through it, and we will come out stronger and even more resilient,” Sajid Javid told Sky.

He said Britain wanted to get a “sensible” Brexit deal but it was right to prepare for a no-deal divorce from the European Union.