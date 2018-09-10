FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 10, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK economy on track for best quarter since late 2016: NIESR

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy looks on track for its best quarter since late 2016, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) estimated on Monday.

Construction work is seen on high-rise office blocks in the financial district of London, Britain, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

Gross domestic product looks likely to expand at a quarterly rate of 0.6 percent during the current July-September period, NIESR said, which would be its best showing since the fourth quarter of 2016.

Earlier on Monday, official data showed the economy expanded 0.6 percent during the three months to July thanks to strong consumer spending, lifted by the World Cup and unusually warm weather.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.