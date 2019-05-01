Brexit stockpiling boost to UK factories fades, exports sag - PMI survey

(Reuters) - The boost to British factories from record rates of pre-Brexit stockpiling slowed in April and exports fell at one of their fastest rates in the past five years, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Construction cranes are seen above a refurbished Mill building in the city centre of Manchester, Britain, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 53.1 in April from March’s 13-month high of 55.1, broadly in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Uncertainty around the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union, long scheduled for March 29, had previously prompted factories to load up on parts and materials at the fastest rate in the 27-year history of the PMI surveys.

With the deadline for Brexit now pushed back to Oct. 31, the pace of stockpiling eased off significantly in April, though it continued to boost British factory output amid a broader downturn in European manufacturing.

“Companies noted that the delay to the scheduled Brexit date meant they had to ensure levels of key inputs remained sufficiently large to cover as broad a range of outcomes as possible in coming months,” said Rob Dobson, a director at IHS Markit, the firm which compiles the data.

One in five manufacturers said Brexit-related stock-building was boosting output.

The survey’s gauge of export orders fell to its lowest level since August 2018, and its second-lowest reading since October 2014. Although global demand for goods has slowed markedly over the last six months, IHS Markit said Brexit uncertainty was the main factor for British factories in April.

“There were also reports of overseas clients acting now to re-route their supply chains away from the UK in advance of Brexit,” Dobson said.

Last week a quarterly survey of manufacturers by the Confederation of British Industry showed the biggest fall in export orders since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009.

Officials at the Bank of England preparing new economic forecasts for publication on Thursday are likely to note cooling producer price pressures shown in the latest PMI, echoing European Commission business surveys published on Monday.

Factories raised selling prices at the slowest pace since July 2016, and their material and energy costs increased at the second-slowest pace May 2016, the PMI showed.