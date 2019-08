Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Labour market data showing the fastest pay growth in 11 years and more people in work show the underlying strength of the British economy, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

“Today’s figures are another sign that despite the challenges across the global economy, the fundamentals of the British economy are strong as we prepare to leave the EU,” Javid said in a statement.