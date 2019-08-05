UK July car sales fall to lowest since 2012

FILE PHOTO: Imported cars are parked at Sheerness port, Sheerness, Britain, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain bought the fewest new cars since 2012 last month, an auto industry body said, blaming political and economic uncertainty as well as consumers’ uncertainty about future environmental regulation.

New car registrations in July dropped 4.1% year-on-year to 157,198, the lowest number for the month since 2012, while sales for the year to date were 3.5% lower at just over 1.4 million, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

“Political and economic uncertainty and confusion over future government policy on different fuel types continued to knock consumer and business confidence,” the SMMT said.

Sales of diesel-powered cars were down by more than a fifth, while petrol car volumes were stable and electric car sales were up strongly from a low base.