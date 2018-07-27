FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 27, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK says Assange talks ongoing, but not discussed on Ecuador president's visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Discussions over the future of Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for six years, are ongoing but the matter was not discussed during a recent visit by Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno, a British government spokesman said on Friday.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

Moreno was in London this week to attend a global disabilities summit.

Speculation about Assange’s future has grown after the Sunday Times newspaper reported senior officials from Ecuador and Britain were talking about how to remove him from the embassy after revocation of his asylum, and a source close to him told Reuters the situation was coming to a head.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.