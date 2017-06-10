FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK gov't agrees outline deal with DUP for support - PA
June 10, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 2 months ago

UK gov't agrees outline deal with DUP for support - PA

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Saturday that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party had agreed to support her minority government on an informal basis in parliament, the Press Association reported.

The DUP agreed to supporting to the government on a "confidence and supply" basis, which would involve it supporting a Conservative minority government on key votes in parliament but not forming a formal coalition partnership.

May failed to win a majority in the British parliament in an election on Thursday. A deal with the DUP and their 10 lawmakers would give her a workable majority.

May's office had no immediate comment on the PA report. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg)

