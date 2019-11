Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during an interview with Axel Threlfall at a Reuters Newsmaker event on "The challenging state of British politics" in London, Britain, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that “revolutions” like the one promised in current Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s election manifesto always end badly.

“The problem with revolutions is that they always end badly,” Blair told a Reuters Newsmaker event.