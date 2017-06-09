FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No appetite among UK Conservatives to oust PM May - key lawmaker
June 9, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 2 months ago

No appetite among UK Conservatives to oust PM May - key lawmaker

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Britain's Conservative Party have no appetite to oust Prime Minister Theresa May after her failure to win the party a majority in an election on Thursday or to hold a fresh election soon, a senior party member said on Friday.

Graham Brady, a lawmaker who chairs a committee which oversees leadership challenges, said May's campaign performance had flaws, but the party wanted continuity.

"I think what I'm hearing mostly from colleagues is that there is no appetite for plunging the government and country into a period of turmoil, that we really do want to try to offer some continuity," Brady told the BBC in an interview.

"I don't think there is any great appetite either for a leadership contest or, the public will be relieved to hear, for a general election," he added.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg

