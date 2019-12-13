UK Labour's Corbyn says prepared to stay as leader until next year

LONDON (Reuters) - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he did not want to go quickly after Labour suffered its worst election result since 1935 and that he was prepared to remain leader until the party chooses a successor next year.

“I called for, last night, a period of reflection in the party and obviously the ruling body of the party, our National Executive, will decide what process we follow then for the election of a successor to me,” he told reporters.

“I’m quite prepared and obviously elected to do so, to lead the party until that takes place,” he added.

Asked if he felt guilty about the scale of Labour’s loss, Corbyn said he had done everything he could to win the election and bridge the divide in the electorate over Brexit.