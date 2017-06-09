FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Northern Ireland's DUP considering support for UK PM May's Conservatives - Sky
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 2 months ago

Northern Ireland's DUP considering support for UK PM May's Conservatives - Sky

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party are considering supporting Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in parliament after she failed to win a majority in a national election, Sky News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sky said the DUP, which won 10 seats in Thursday's election and could help May's Conservatives hit the 326 seats needed for a majority, were considering a so-called "confidence and supply" arrangement.

That would involve them supporting a Conservative minority government on key votes in parliament but not forming a formal coalition partnership.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; editing by William James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.