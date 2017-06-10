FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 10, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 2 months ago

Senior UK Conservative lawmaker in Belfast for talks with DUP - PA

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster stands with newly elected Members of Parliament (MP's) in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 9, 2017.Liam McBurney

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior British lawmaker from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party was in Belfast on Saturday to talk with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on how "best they can provide support" to the government, the Press Association reported.

May's Conservatives failed to secure a parliamentary majority in a national election on Thursday and the DUP has said it is willing to talk to the Conservatives to help bring "stability to our nation".

A spokesman for May's office had earlier declined to comment on the timing of any talks between the two parties.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Milliken

