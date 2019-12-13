Factbox - UK election: Conservatives make net gain of 10 seats so far

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 10 seats so far.

A rosette is worn by a supporter of British Prime Minister and Conservatives leader Boris Johnson, at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Most results are expected between 0200 and 0500.

Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.

CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 12

From Labour:

Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar

CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 2

To Labour:

Putney

To SNP:

Angus

Other seats changing hands:

SNP gain from Labour

Rutherglen & Hamilton West

East Lothian