Factbox - UK election: Conservatives make net gain of 10 seats so far

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 10 seats so far.
Most results are expected between 0200 and 0500.
Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.
CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 12
From Labour:
Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar
CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 2
To Labour:
Putney
To SNP:
Angus
Other seats changing hands:
SNP gain from Labour
Rutherglen & Hamilton West
East Lothian
