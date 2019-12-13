Factbox - UK election: Conservatives make net gain of 16 seats so far

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 16 seats so far.
Most results are expected between 0200 and 0500.
Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.
CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 19
From Labour:
Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar, Burnley, Ipswich, West Bromwich West, Hyndburn, Ynys Mon, Bishop Auckland, Wolverhampton South West.
CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 3
To Labour:
Putney
To SNP:
Angus
Ochil & South Perthshire
Other seats changing hands:
SNP gain from Labour:
Rutherglen & Hamilton West
East Lothian
Midlothian
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge