Factbox - UK election: Conservatives make net gain of 16 seats so far

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 16 seats so far.

A rosette is worn by a supporter of British Prime Minister and Conservatives leader Boris Johnson, at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Most results are expected between 0200 and 0500.

Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.

CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 19

From Labour:

Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar, Burnley, Ipswich, West Bromwich West, Hyndburn, Ynys Mon, Bishop Auckland, Wolverhampton South West.

CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 3

To Labour:

Putney

To SNP:

Angus

Ochil & South Perthshire

Other seats changing hands:

SNP gain from Labour:

Rutherglen & Hamilton West

East Lothian

Midlothian