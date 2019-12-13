World News
Factbox - UK election: Conservatives make net gain of 31 seats so far

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 31 seats so far.

Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.

CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 38

From Labour:

Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar, Burnley, Ipswich, West Bromwich West, Hyndburn, Ynys Mon, Bishop Auckland, Wolverhampton South West, Gedling, West Bromwich East, High Peak, Stroud, Bridgend, Wolverhampton North East, Heywood & Middleton, Rother Valley, Delyn, Don Valley, Sedgefield, Great Grimsby, Bassetlaw, Wakefield, Dudley North, Bury South, Penistone and Stocksbridge.

From Lib Dems:

Eastbourne

North Norfolk

CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 7

To Labour:

Putney

To SNP:

Angus

Ochil & South Perthshire

Renfrewshire East

Stirling

Aberdeen South

To Lib Dems:

Richmond Park

Other seats changing hands:

SNP gain from Labour:

Rutherglen & Hamilton West

East Lothian

Midlothian

Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill

Lib Dem from SNP

North East Fife

