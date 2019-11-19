British PM Johnson will probably win this uninspiring election, Farage says

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks during a general election campaign event in Peterborough, Britain November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

PETERBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will probably win the Dec. 12 election with a small majority but the campaign has so far been uninspiring with a host of unrealistic promises on both sides, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday.

“The one prediction I am going to make is that it is going to be a low turnout unless parties like us can inspire people to go out and vote for change,” Farage told supporters in Peterborough, a cathedral city in eastern England.

“It does look like Boris will have the biggest party. It does look like he’ll probably get a small majority,” he said, adding that it was one of the most uninspiring elections he could remember.

“I cannot think of any campaign like this that so far is failing to inspire on such an extraordinary scale,” he said. “Everyday we get promises, 100 billion for this, 200 billion for that,” Farage said.

“We’ve heard it all before. My impression is that nobody believes a single word they are being told.”