November 28, 2019 / 3:14 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UK Labour outperforms Johnson's Conservatives in electoral fundraising

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks about Labour's environment policies in Southampton, Britain November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party raised 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) in the second week of the official election campaign, outperforming Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives who raised 3 million pounds.

The Brexit Party raised 2.3 million pounds in the period between Nov. 13 and 19. The fundraising update from the Electoral Commission will give a boost to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, after the Conservatives raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition party in the first week.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Andy MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

