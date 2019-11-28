UK Labour outperforms Johnson's Conservatives in electoral fundraising

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks about Labour's environment policies in Southampton, Britain November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party raised 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) in the second week of the official election campaign, outperforming Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives who raised 3 million pounds.

The Brexit Party raised 2.3 million pounds in the period between Nov. 13 and 19. The fundraising update from the Electoral Commission will give a boost to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, after the Conservatives raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition party in the first week.