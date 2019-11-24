World News
November 24, 2019 / 1:22 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

No further Brexit delay, says UK minister Gove

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British minister Michael Gove ruled out on Sunday asking the European Union for another Brexit delay to secure a new trading relationship with the bloc.

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show whether a Conservative government would ask for an extension, Gove replied: “No ... We’ll be out of the EU actually by January, we will have formally left.”

“We’ve done a huge amount of work already, alongside the Withdrawal Agreement, in the political declaration which lays the groundwork for the deal we want ... We will secure a deal.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter

