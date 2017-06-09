FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May says will govern with "friends" for successful Brexit deal
June 9, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 2 months ago

British PM May says will govern with "friends" for successful Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would form a new government to provide certainty and lead Britain in talks with the European Union to secure a successful Brexit deal.

On the doorstep of her official Downing Street residence, May said she could rely in parliament on the support of her "friends" in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after her governing Conservatives failed to win a majority.

"We will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular," she said.

"Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom." (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by David Milliken)

