PM May should stay on as leader after inconclusive UK election - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should stay on as leader in order to avoid further instability despite her Conservative Party losing its majority, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Sunday.

Several British newspapers have reported that some prominent Conservatives, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis, were being urged by supporters to challenge May for the party leadership after her election gamble backfired.

"We have to take this country through one of the most difficult processes it has been through for generations. The last thing we need is further political upheaval so I am very clearly of the view that Theresa May has to stay on, she has to take us into that process, take us through that process," Grayling, a Brexit campaigner and ally of May, told ITV.

"It would be absolutely the wrong thing to do now to react to a disappointing general election result, to create more political instability just at a time when we need stability for those negotiations."