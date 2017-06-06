Britain must work with countries to stop terror funding - foreign minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must work with other countries to cut funding for terrorism whether it is provided with the knowledge of governments or not, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Asked by a journalist about a government report which local media have said focuses on the role of Saudi Arabia in terror funding, Johnson said he could not comment on the confidential document.

But he added: "I think you are making a valid point about ... the role of other countries, governments or not, in funding, wittingly or not, funding groups that are ... responsible for terrorism and in funding mosques where all sorts of hateful nonsense is being spouted.

"We of course need to focus on that. But that should in no way exculpate the people who have done this, the criminals, the scumbags who are responsible for terrorist atrocities in our country."