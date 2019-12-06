Leaked Brexit document did not reflect final version of deal - UK source

An hybrid flag depicting the EU and the British flags is seen during a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

DETLING, England (Reuters) - A leaked document used by the Labour party to attack the governing Conservatives’ Brexit deal was written by a junior civil servant and was an initial appraisal of the deal and not formally approved, a British government source said on Friday.

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he had a confidential government report which showed there would be customs checks between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain under a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.