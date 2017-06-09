FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 2 months ago

BBC political editor says UK PM May has no intention of resigning

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May does not plan to resign after losing her parliamentary majority in a snap election she had called in pursuit of a stronger mandate for Brexit talks, the BBC's political editor said on Friday.

"Theresa May has no intention of announcing her resignation later today," Laura Kuenssberg told BBC radio, adding, however: "It's not clear to me whether they're trying to kill the rumours off before she truly makes her mind up." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by William James)

