FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Trump, France's Macron call to congratulate May on election
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 10, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 2 months ago

Trump, France's Macron call to congratulate May on election

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.Stephane De Sakutin/Pool/Files

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron called British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday to congratulate her after her Conservative Party won the most seats in a national election.

May, whose party fell short of winning an majority in parliament, has said she intends to lead a minority government backed by Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

"French President Emmanuel Macron called to congratulate the Prime Minister, and said he was pleased that she would continue to be a close partner," a spokesman for May's office said in a statement.

"They agreed that the strong friendship between our two countries was important and would endure."

The spokesman said May and Trump had also agreed to continue the close cooperation between their two countries.

Trump stressed his commitment to the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain and said he looked forward to working with May "on shared goals and interests in the years to come," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; editing by Costas Pitas and Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.