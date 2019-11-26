UK Conservatives' poll lead over Labour narrows to 11 points - Kantar poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows the Welsh Conservatives' manifesto during its launch, in Wrexham, Britain, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party has squeezed the governing Conservatives’ opinion poll lead to 11 points from 18 over the last week, a survey by Kantar showed on Tuesday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

Support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives fell 2 points to 43%, while Labour was up 5 points on 32%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were down 2 points on 14%, while the Brexit Party was up 1 point on 3%.

Kantar surveyed 1,097 people online between Nov. 21 and 25.

The poll is the second in two days to show a narrowing of the Conservatives’ lead. On Monday, an ICM poll for Reuters gave the Conservatives a 7-point lead, down from 10 points a week earlier.

Both parties have published their manifestos, setting out the policies they plan to implement if elected, since the previous Kantar and ICM polls were conducted.