World News
November 29, 2019

UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 8 points: Panelbase poll



British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, Boris Johnson walks with prospective parliamentary candidates after the Nancy Astor statue unveiling ceremony, in Plymouth, Britain November 28, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to eight points from 10 a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase, the latest of several polls to show a slight tightening of the race.

The Conservatives were on 42%, unchanged from the pollster’s survey last week, with Labour on 34%, up two points, Panelbase said on Friday.

The Liberal Democrats were down one point on 13% and the Brexit Party was up one point on 4%.

Panelbase interviewed 2,010 people between Nov 27 and 28.

Britons go to the polls on Dec. 12.

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
