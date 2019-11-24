UK PM Johnson's Conservatives on 41%, Labour 30% in Survation poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after speaking at the Conservative party's manifesto launch in Telford, Britain November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party narrowed by three points in a Survation poll reported by a journalist on Sunday, with 41% of respondents saying they would vote Conservative compared with 30% for Labour.

The poll, which was due for release on Monday but was published on Twitter by the Independent newspaper’s chief political commentator John Rentoul, said support for the Conservatives was down 1 point compared with last week, while Labour rose by 2 points.

The pro-EU Liberal Democrats were on 15%, up 1 point, while the Brexit Party was unchanged on 5%.