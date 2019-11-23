World News
November 23, 2019 / 2:25 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson holds 12-point lead over Labour - YouGov poll

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo during a visit to Wilton Engineering Services, part of a General Election campaign trail stop in Middlesbrough, Britain November 20, 2019. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party holds a 12-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 election, according to the results of a YouGov poll published by Britain Elects on the New Statesman website.

The figures showed support for the Conservatives at 42% and Labour at 30%, both unchanged from a YouGov poll published on Tuesday. The Liberal Democrats gained a point to 16%.

Polling concluded on Friday, the website showed.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below