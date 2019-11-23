UK PM Johnson holds 12-point lead over Labour - YouGov poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party holds a 12-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 election, according to the results of a YouGov poll published by Britain Elects on the New Statesman website.
The figures showed support for the Conservatives at 42% and Labour at 30%, both unchanged from a YouGov poll published on Tuesday. The Liberal Democrats gained a point to 16%.
Polling concluded on Friday, the website showed.
