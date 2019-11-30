World News
November 30, 2019 / 5:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour halved to 6 points - BMG poll

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference in London, Britain November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives over the Labour Party has narrowed sharply to six points from 13 a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper conducted before the London Bridge attack.

The Conservatives were on 39%, down 2 points, compared with the last BMG poll published on Nov. 23.

Labour rose five points to 33%. The Liberal Democrats fell five points to 13% and the Brexit Party gained one point to 4%.

The poll was the latest of several surveys by various polling firms to show a tightening of the race in recent days.

BMG polled 1,630 British voters online between Nov. 27 and 29. Polling was completed before an attack on Friday by a man carrying knives who killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below