FACTBOX: UK opinion polls: countdown to Thursday's election

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain holds a national election on Thursday. Opinion polls have shown that Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour party has ebbed over the last three weeks, with some even putting her majority in doubt.

Below are the results of recent polls, and details of opinion polls expected before Thursday's vote.

SURVATION

* A Survation poll showed late on Monday that the lead of May's Conservative Party over Labour stood at just one point.

* The poll was conducted on Friday and Saturday, before an attack in London by Islamist militants that killed seven people and injured 48.

OPINIUM

* An Opinium poll on Tuesday showed that May was set to boost her majority, finding that the Conservatives had widened their lead over Labour to 7 points.

* The new poll was the first by a major firm that was conducted in its entirety after the deadly attack in London by Islamist militants on June 3. The field work ran from June 4-6.

WEDNESDAY

PANELBASE

* Likely to be published on Wednesday afternoon London time.

* A Panelbase poll on Thursday last week showed May's lead almost halved to eight points, compared with 15 points a week earlier.

KANTAR

* Likely to be published on Wednesday evening.

* A Kantar poll last Wednesday showed May's Conservatives had extended their lead to 10 points over Labour, up from eight in the previous week

COMRES

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has a selfie taken with a woman at an election rally in Colwyn Bay, Britain June 7, 2017. Phil Noble

* Likely to be published on Wednesday evening, London time.

* ComRes polls are among those showing the biggest lead for Theresa May. The latest poll, published on Saturday, showed she had a 12-point advantage over Labour, unchanged from a week earlier.

SURVATION

* Likely to be published on Wednesday afternoon or evening

* Survation has predicted the tightest race of all the major polling firms, giving the Conservatives a lead of just one point in its two most recent surveys.

YOUGOV

Britain's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May speaks during a general election campaign event in Norwich, June 7, 2017. Ben Stansall/Pool

* YouGov is due to to publish its final poll in The Times on Wednesday evening. A YouGov poll for the Sunday Times published on June 3 gave the Conservatives a four-point lead. Its last poll for The Times published on May 31 showed gave them a three-point lead.

* A model-based projection from YouGov on Tuesday showed May was on track to win 304 seats in Britain's parliament in an election on Thursday, 22 seats short of a 326-seat majority, . That projection is updated on a daily basis.

WEDNESDAY OR THURSDAY

ICM/GUARDIAN

* Likely to run late on Wednesday or possibly Thursday.

* Like ComRes, the ICM polls have shown sizeable leads for the Conservatives, albeit narrowing sharply from record levels around a month ago.

* The latest ICM/Guardian poll published on Monday showed May's lead edged down to 11 points, down one point from the previous week.

THURSDAY

IPSOS MORI

* Ipsos MORI polls for the Evening Standard newspaper have tended to run shortly after 11:00 a.m. London time (1000 GMT/0600 ET).

* The last Ipsos MORI published on June 2 showed the Conservatives' lead contracted to five points, compared with 15 points two weeks previously.