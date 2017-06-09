FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK interior minister Rudd holds seat in election after recount
June 9, 2017 / 4:20 AM / 2 months ago

UK interior minister Rudd holds seat in election after recount

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd's speaks after retaining her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings, June 9, 2017.Kevin Coombs

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd just managed to hold onto her seat in Thursday's national election, but she saw her previous 4,796 majority slashed to just 346 votes as her Conservative Party was predicted to lose its majority.

Rudd, who was one of the most visible ministers in the campaign, increased her share of the vote by 2.3 percent to 46.9 percent, but her Labour Party opponent increased his share by 11.1 percent to come within a whisker of winning the Hastings and Rye constituency.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

