2 months ago
June 12, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 2 months ago

Scottish Conservatives support single market membership in Brexit deal-source

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, June 12 (Reuters) - The leader of the Scottish Conservatives supports Britain staying in the European single market, a party source said on Monday, but is aware that may not be the outcome of talks for Britain to leave the European Union.

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has bigger stature within her party nationwide because she spearheaded a campaign which won 13 seats in Scotland in last week's election, while the Conservatives overall fell short of a parliamentary majority.

Asked whether Davidson supported single market membership the source said "yes, but she is aware that we are negotiating and you don't always get what you want in a negotiation".

Davidson is in London on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May, the source said. The election result has weakened May's position just days before negotiations over the UK's departure from the EU begin. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Michael Holden)

