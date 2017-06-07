FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
British police arrest man in London Bridge attack investigation
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
June 7, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 2 months ago

British police arrest man in London Bridge attack investigation

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Houses of Parliament are seen at dusk in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. To match Insight BRITAIN-ELECTION/TIGHTPeter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested a man under counter terrorism laws on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the London Bridge attack.

"Detectives investigating the London Bridge terror attack have carried out a search warrant at an address in east London in the early hours of Wednesday," police said in as statement.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts," police said.

At least seven people were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday when three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on the rampage through the bustling Borough Market area where they slit throats and stabbed people. The three attackers were shot dead at the scene by police.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Alistair Smout

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.