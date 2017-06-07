UK police arrest two more men over Manchester attack

LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested two 20-year-old men in Manchester on Wednesday in connection with last month's suicide bombing that killed 22 children and adults attending a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande, police said on Wednesday.

One was arrested overnight when police searched an address in the city, while the other presented himself voluntarily at a police station.

A total of 21 people have been arrested so far in the investigation into the suicide bombing. Twelve were released without charge and nine remain in custody.