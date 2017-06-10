FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 2 months ago

Top two aides to British PM May quit

1 Min Read

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's closest advisors, leave the Conservative Party headquarters, in London, June 9, 2017.Peter Nicholls/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's top two aides quit on Saturday after her Conservative Party failed to win a majority in a national election.

Nick Timothy, May's co-chief of staff, said on the Conservative Home website that he stepped down on Friday, while the BBC reported that Fiona Hill had also quit.

"The reason for the disappointing result was not the absence of support for Theresa May and the Conservatives but an unexpected surge in support for Labour," Timothy wrote.

"I take responsibility for my part in this election campaign, which was the oversight of our policy programme. In particular, I regret the decision not to include in the manifesto a ceiling as well as a floor in our proposal to help meet the increasing cost of social care," he added.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton

