FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-EU picks Paris as new host for EBA after Brexit, sources say
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Amsterdam, Paris win post-Brexit EU agencies in lucky dip
Brexit
Amsterdam, Paris win post-Brexit EU agencies in lucky dip
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 6:55 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

RPT-EU picks Paris as new host for EBA after Brexit, sources say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The European Union has picked Paris as the new host for its London-based banking authority after Britain leaves the bloc, in a second drawing of lots in just one evening, following three rounds of voting that failed to produce a winner.

Paris tied with Dublin in the third vote and the Estonian chairman of the meeting then picked the winner according to a pre-agreed procedure.

Frankfurt, a leading EU financing centre that is home to the European Central Bank, lost out in the race at an earlier stage.

Earlier on Monday, a series of EU votes to pick a new site for the European Medicines Agency, also now based in London, also ended in a tie before Amsterdam won in drawing of lots . (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Alastair Macdonald, Peter Maushagen, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.