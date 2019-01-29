UK parliament rejects Dominic Grieve's amendment G

FILE PHOTO: Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve speaks at a rally to discuss how to conduct a potential second referendum, in London, Britain, January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted on Tuesday against a proposal which sought to hand parliament more control over Brexit by paving the way for the chamber to consider alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal with the European Union.

The rejection, by 321 votes to 301, is a victory for May, who said she was deeply concerned that the proposal would “usurp the proper role of the executive”.