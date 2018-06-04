UK confident Brexit won't bring Armageddon: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The government is confident there will be no Armageddon after Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday, responding to a report that officials had predicted petrol, food and medicine shortages if there was no deal.

An anti-Brexit protester carries flags opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Asked if there was any truth in a report by The Sunday Times that a failure to reach agreement with the European Union would cause Armageddon in Britain, the spokesman told reporters: “A significant amount of work and decision-making has gone into our no deal plans, especially as it relates to ports, and we know that none of this would happen.”

He repeated that the government was sure that it would secure a good Brexit deal.