February 22, 2019 / 6:08 PM / in an hour

Brexit darts hang over Europe balloon in Brussels art exhibition

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Darts marked with England’s St George’s Cross flag hang above a silver helium balloon symbolising Europe in a Brussels art exhibition inspired by the uncertainties of Brexit.

If Britain - not just England - crashes out of the EU without a deal on March 29, Belgian artist Michel Gerard will release the darts and symbolically damage Europe.

“If there is a deal, we’ll push a different button and there will be confetti,” said Gerard, whose work is on display among other pieces by international artists under “The Deal” banner.

In theory, there is another possibility: that Brexit could end up being cancelled. Perhaps tellingly, Gerard did not include a third button to provide for this eventuality.

