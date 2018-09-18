For Britain to find ways to reach Brexit compromise - Austrian minister

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - It is up to Britain to find ways to reach a compromise Brexit deal with the European Union, Austrian EU affairs minister Gernot Bluemel said on Tuesday when asked about British demands for concessions.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and EU Minister Gernot Bluemel sit in a train on their way to Linz for a joint cabinet meeting with Bavaria's state government in Vienna, Austria, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The other 27 EU states have a clear line on Brexit, he told reporters on arrival at a ministerial meeting in Brussels where the negotiations will be discussed. It was Britain’s decision to leave, he noted, adding that more work needed to be done to resolve questions over the future EU border with Northern Ireland.