Austria sees no reason for Brexit extension yet, focus on MPs

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses the media in Vienna, Austria March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - There is currently no reason for another extension to Brexit because the situation in Britain’s parliament has not fundamentally changed, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would seek another delay to agree an EU divorce deal with the opposition Labour leader, in a gambit to break an impasse over Brexit that enraged many in her party. May said she wanted another short extension beyond April 12.

For now the focus should be on supporting May and hoping that she can find a solution in Britain’s parliament that avoids a hard Brexit, Kurz told a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting.