Austria's Kurz: EU move should help May to win Brexit vote in parliament

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses the media in Vienna, Austria March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday that the European Union had moved towards British Prime Minister Theresa May by making additional Brexit assurances, adding that he hoped this would help to win a majority in British parliament.

Prime Minister Theresa May won legally binding Brexit assurances from the European Union on Monday in a last ditch attempt to sway rebellious British lawmakers who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again.

“I hope very much that this admittedly small, but nonetheless made step can help Theresa May to get the needed support in parliament because then we can avoid a no-deal scenario,” Kurz told German radio DLF. “Anything else will bring us dangerously close to the Brexit deadline without having an orderly prepared exit scenario in place.”