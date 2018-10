BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top migration official said on Wednesday that Brexit negotiators were holding intense talks but they have not yet concluded a deal.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Michel Barnier and his team are working day and night to reach a deal, but we are not there yet,” Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told a news conference, referring to the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator.