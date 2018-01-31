FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 31, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

UK must not be copier of EU rules after Brexit -Lloyds Banking chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain must not be dictated to by the European Union over financial rules after it leaves the bloc, Lloyds Banking Group Chairman Norman Blackwell said on Wednesday.

Britain and the EU are due to begin talks on the future shape of their trading relations, including how much access banks, insurers and asset managers in the City of London financial district will have to the EU market after Brexit.

“It’s difficult to imagine a situation that London and the UK can be a rule-taker from Europe,” Blackwell told a conference on Brexit and financial services.

“We couldn’t allow our financial services to be dictated to without having a say in how those regulations work,” Blackwell said.

If access from Europe to London as a global centre of liquidity is blocked, the main cost of that will fall on European companies that have less ready access to global markets, he added.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.