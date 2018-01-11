FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM tells bankers they are a priority for Brexit - sources
January 11, 2018 / 6:21 PM / in a day

UK PM tells bankers they are a priority for Brexit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told executives from financial services firms on Thursday that they are a priority in the upcoming Brexit talks with the European Union, sources familiar with a meeting held in Downing Street said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, January 10, 2018 REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“It was an encouraging, positive meeting,” a banker briefed on the talks told Reuters. “It felt like the meeting was about telling the finance industry ‘you are a priority for us’.”

Last year bankers complained that they were not being listened to by May’s government as Britain prepared for Brexit, which is due to happen in March 2019.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by William Schomberg

