UK faces no-deal or no Brexit if it rejects May's deal - Barclay

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Steve Barclay appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, December 9, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay warned lawmakers on Tuesday they risked either destroying Brexit or leaving the European Union without a deal if they did not back Prime Minister Theresa May’s twice-defeated deal.

Barclay said there was a growing risk that Britain would not leave the EU after a 2016 referendum and said lawmakers needed to come together to decide how to progress.

“You either have a deal, you have no deal or you have no Brexit,” he told BBC radio.