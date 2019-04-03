UK PM May will not set preconditions in talks with Corbyn - Brexit minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay is questioned by British lawmakers in the Parliament in London, Britain April 3, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will not set preconditions when she begins talks aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday, her Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said.

May said on Tuesday she would seek another Brexit delay to agree an EU divorce deal with Corbyn, a last-ditch attempt to break an impasse over Britain’s departure that enraged many in her party.

“We are not setting preconditions but nor is it a blank cheque,” Barclay told BBC radio.

“What we are saying is let’s sit down, in the national interest, businesses up and down the country are saying we need to end this uncertainty, we need to respect the referendum result,” Barclay said.

The minister added that he did not personally think a customs union was desirable.